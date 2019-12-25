greatbongLeave a Comment on Merry Christmas Everyone !

Merry Christmas Everyone !

 

Merry Christmas everyone.

Remember what the day teaches us. Scrooge was a fiscally responsible, wealth-creator, and Tiny Tim’s family did not have health insurance. Santa Claus is a social-pressure-generating mascot of corporate capitalism that came from the brain of retailers to blackmail you to buy gifts, or else ruining the wonder of Christmas for your little ones. Andrew Lincoln, in Love Actually, on Christmas night, is trying to get it on with his best friend’s wife, and even though he writes “without expectation or reciprocation” on the oh-so-cute cue cards, the fact that he does get a kiss from Keira Knightly in the end, means he is on the path of destroying her marriage.

There are lessons from Christmas classics.

Just not the ones you thought.

