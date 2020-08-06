On August 5 and Ram Mandir

I am sorry but you can’t be for Americans taking down statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson and also be opposed to the tearing down of the Babri Masjid which was constructed over a Hindu temple, whose only significance, given that it was not even being used as a mosque, was that it stood for many who had been subjugated once as a symbol of their subjugation exactly as Confederate statues do in the US.
Personally, I believe history cannot and should not be altered by breaking monuments, that one should recognize and learn from the past, but not try to change, because history can’t be changed, or buried, or pulled down, just because the symbol is gone doesn’t mean the past is too, and all you end up doing by tearing down buildings and monuments is creating bad history to get rid of bad history. But I also acknowledge that there are people who don’t think like me.
Unlike those with opeds in Indian express who think they won’t find Ram in this Ram temple, there are millions who will, for whom this is not about yet another temple for Ram, but about an assertion of their identity. For centuries, Hindus have been conditioned to think of their faith as a faith only and not an identity, and in a world where this is a privilege afforded to everyone else, without judgement, one can’t expect Hindus at large to stay different.
I personally, being an agnostic and not observant and also because of the way I was brought up, do not consider Hinduism as my primary overarching identity, I cling to my Indian and Bengali pride more than my Hindu one, and Ram to me is a lead character in a great epic but not someone I can get emotional on, but as a liberal, I do recognize that not everyone is obliged to think like I do.
The core of liberalism is understanding that your world view is one of many and accept, if not agree with, other views and realize that what is not emotive or important for you does not imply that it has to be the truth for everyone
“Personally, I believe history cannot and should not be altered by breaking monuments..”. Totally agree, however..
“I am sorry but you can’t be for Americans taking down statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson and also be opposed to the tearing down of the Babri Masjid “..
Isn’t there a fundamental difference ?
In the case of slave owner statues and other symbols of slavery, the undisputable fact that black Americans are subject to discrimination and racism TODAY, means that in the cause of striving for basic equality, the removal of symbols steeped in that same racism is intricately linked to that struggle for equality.
In India’s case, the Hindus are certainly not discriminated against in this country (by any reasonable yardstick) and in fact are the dominant force. Under such circumstances, is there a need for Hindus (particularly the upper castes) to seek redressal ? If anything, it is the minorities in India, particularly the Muslims and Dalits, that should be protected against discrimination.
Isn’t the removal of a symbol of past suffering, when one is the dominant force in the land, quite different from seeking to remove similar symbols when one is in a position of weakness and merely trying to attain equality ?
« Isn’t the removal of a symbol of past suffering, when one is the dominant force in the land, quite different from seeking to remove similar symbols when one is in a position of weakness and merely trying to attain equality ? »
By your own words you can not rewrite history.
Tearing down statues will not bring any new progress to the African Americans ; those who discriminate will continue to discriminate. Unless the Americans change there system as a whole the poor black or white will always suffer, evident from the current covid 19 pandemic. As for the symbols of domination, you can always keep the statues in museums with appropriate indications so that people will always remember.
Regarding Babri masjid, why do you bring in castes ? As a south indian building Ram mandir is not something close to my heart nor undoing a past wrong. Western journalists retain only the demolition of the mosque as a proof of discrimination against muslims
I see both situations in US and India as a question of anger .
Getting equality is something else.
Why have the successive governments of the past seven decades since Indian independence failed to uplift the poor. Why consider only dalits. We have a big urban-rural divide in all walks of life.
I agree with much of what you say, and I am not in favour of tearing down symbols of the past any where, India or the US. Perhaps my communication skills are poor and I was not able to correctly frame my thoughts.
My point is that there is a qualitative difference between dominant Hindus erasing the symbols of past sufferings to struggling minorities (African Americans in America) erasing the symbols of past sufferings, which continue to be present day sufferings.
And why did I mention castes ? If the Dalits of India were to try and erase symbols of their past sufferings, which continue till the present day despite many legal provisions in their favour, that would be the equivalent of Black Americans doing the same. I agree that one could replace the word Dalits with “the poor” in modern India and the point would be just as valid.
Finally, “Western journalists retain only the demolition of the mosque as a proof of discrimination against muslims”. That may be true. In that case, those journalists would lack a deeper understanding of modern India, where Muslims by and large have suffered and continue to suffer discrimination in almost every walk of life.